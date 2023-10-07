Fans watching from Georgia will have their eyes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets versus the Miami Hurricanes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 6 college football slate.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Tennessee State Tigers at Kennesaw State Owls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Fifth Third Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Mercer Bears at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-19.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!