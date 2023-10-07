The Kentucky Wildcats are expected to win their matchup versus the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kentucky (+14.5) Over (47.5) Kentucky 27, Georgia 26

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

The Bulldogs haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Georgia has not covered a spread (0-4) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Georgia has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

Georgia games average 52.7 total points per game this season, 5.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 19.0%.

The Wildcats have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for Kentucky this season is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 38.6 13 41.5 11.3 27 20 Kentucky 37 15.2 35 12 45 28

