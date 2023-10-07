There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's Serie A schedule, including Bologna squaring off against Inter Milan.

Information on how to watch Saturday's Serie A play is available for you.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Inter Milan vs Bologna

Bologna journeys to face Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Watch Juventus vs Torino FC

Torino FC makes the trip to face Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Watch Genoa CFC vs AC Milan

AC Milan travels to take on Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.