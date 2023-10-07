Week 6 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word | McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
Week 6 Southland Results
Incarnate Word 33 SE Louisiana 26
- Pregame Favorite: Incarnate Word (-20.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Passing: Zach Calzada (23-for-32, 304 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (9 ATT, 54 YDS)
- Receiving: Brandon Porter (10 TAR, 10 REC, 182 YDS, 1 TD)
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Eli Sawyer (27-for-40, 271 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Harlan Dixon (13 ATT, 55 YDS)
- Receiving: Jaylon Domingeaux (4 TAR, 4 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word
|SE Louisiana
|371
|Total Yards
|416
|304
|Passing Yards
|271
|67
|Rushing Yards
|145
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Texas A&M-Commerce 41 McNeese 10
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Passing: Josh Magana (12-for-21, 266 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ra'veion Hargrove (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jabari Khepera (2 TAR, 1 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
McNeese Leaders
- Passing: Nate Glantz (10-for-18, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: D'Angelo Durham (13 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Makhi Paris (8 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|McNeese
|470
|Total Yards
|280
|312
|Passing Yards
|216
|158
|Rushing Yards
|64
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's Southland Games
Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
