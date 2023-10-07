Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
With five games on the Sun Belt Week 6 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks UL Monroe (+10) against South Alabama is the best spread bet, while the Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 6 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: UL Monroe +10 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UL Monroe by 4.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Marshall +6.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 7.8 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: The CW (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Old Dominion +1.5 vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Old Dominion by 9.2 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 6 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 58.5 - Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Total: 64.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 44.5 - Marshall vs. NC State
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Total: 48.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: The CW (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Arkansas State vs. Troy
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Troy Trojans
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 6 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|5-0 (2-0 Sun Belt)
|33.2 / 22.6
|402.0 / 349.8
|Marshall
|4-0 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|29.3 / 20.5
|412.3 / 336.8
|Texas State
|4-1 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|43.4 / 29.0
|471.6 / 431.8
|Georgia State
|4-1 (1-1 Sun Belt)
|31.0 / 23.8
|411.4 / 402.8
|Georgia Southern
|4-1 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|35.0 / 20.2
|471.6 / 360.4
|Louisiana
|3-2 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|35.8 / 29.0
|453.4 / 337.0
|Appalachian State
|3-2 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|36.4 / 30.8
|461.2 / 361.2
|Arkansas State
|3-2 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|26.0 / 36.4
|380.8 / 434.4
|Troy
|3-2 (1-1 Sun Belt)
|26.0 / 23.8
|415.4 / 302.6
|UL Monroe
|2-2 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|21.0 / 28.8
|344.0 / 421.8
|Old Dominion
|2-3 (1-1 Sun Belt)
|24.8 / 28.8
|352.8 / 389.8
|South Alabama
|2-3 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|27.6 / 25.2
|380.0 / 357.6
|Coastal Carolina
|2-3 (0-2 Sun Belt)
|30.8 / 23.6
|425.2 / 393.6
|Southern Miss
|1-4 (0-2 Sun Belt)
|25.8 / 39.0
|372.0 / 387.2
