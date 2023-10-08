According to bookmakers, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are only 1.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023. For this matchup, the total has been set at 41.5 points.

Before the Falcons play the Texans, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Texans play the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Falcons (-1.5) 41.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Falcons (-2) 41.5 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

Atlanta vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Texans Betting Insights

  • Atlanta is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season.
  • One of Atlanta's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).
  • Houston has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • The Texans have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • Houston has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.