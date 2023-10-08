Jonnu Smith will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons play the Houston Texans in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith has 15 receptions (while being targeted 20 times) for a team-leading 179 yards, averaging 44.8 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Texans

Smith vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Two players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Smith will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans give up 195.3 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Texans have put up two touchdowns through the air (0.5 per game). The Texans' defense is first in the league in that category.

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in two of three games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has 16.8% of his team's target share (20 targets on 119 passing attempts).

He is averaging 9.0 yards per target (31st in NFL play), racking up 179 yards on 20 passes thrown his way.

Smith does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

With three red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

