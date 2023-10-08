Jonnu Smith and the Atlanta Falcons play the Houston Texans in Week 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they'll face Steven Nelson and the Houston Texans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Falcons pass catchers' matchup against the Texans' pass defense, continue reading.

Falcons vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Jonnu Smith Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 17.9 4.5 11 152 3.24

Jonnu Smith vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Jonnu Smith & the Falcons' Offense

Jonnu Smith's team-leading 179 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 20 targets).

Looking at the passing game, Atlanta is averaging 156.3 yards (625 total), which is the fewest in the league.

The Falcons' scoring average on offense is only 15.5 points per game, 25th in the league.

Atlanta is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 29.8 pass attempts per contest.

The Falcons have made 16 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 16th in the league. They pass the ball 50% of the time in the red zone.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 12 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston ranks ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 781 (195.3 per game) and 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

This season, the Texans have given up 79 points, ranking 11th in the league with 19.8 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 13th in the NFL with 1,247 total yards allowed (311.8 per contest).

Houston's defense hasn't allowed a player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Two players have caught a touchdown against the Texans this season.

Jonnu Smith vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Jonnu Smith Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 20 10 Def. Targets Receptions 15 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 179 12 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 44.8 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 87 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 2 Interceptions

