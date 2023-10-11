Ozzie Albies -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Albies enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Albies has gotten a hit in 106 of 150 games this season (70.7%), with multiple hits on 47 occasions (31.3%).

In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 40% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 78 of 150 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 76 .261 AVG .298 .317 OBP .353 .472 SLG .551 29 XBH 39 13 HR 20 47 RBI 62 53/23 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings