Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lanier High School at Apalachee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Forsyth High School at Lambert High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on October 13

2:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Collins Hill High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 8

7A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at Brookwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at Providence Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dacula High School at Central Gwinnett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 8

7A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Archer High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Atlanta Christian School at North Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Duluth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Duluth, GA

Duluth, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkmar High School at Norcross High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Meadowcreek High School at Discovery High School