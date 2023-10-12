The Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Watch on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW as the Predators try to knock off the Kraken.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Kraken Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The Predators' 223 goals scored last season (2.7 per game) ranked 28th in the NHL.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

The 44 power-play goals the Predators recorded last season ranked 24th in the NHL (on 250 power-play chances).

The Predators' 17.60% power-play conversion rate was 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.

They had the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +37.

With 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), the Kraken were 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).

Kraken Key Players