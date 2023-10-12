Sean Murphy returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 12 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.

He returns to action for the first time since October 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .251.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 57.0% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.6% of those games.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Murphy has driven home a run in 37 games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .253 AVG .250 .367 OBP .364 .441 SLG .516 19 XBH 23 8 HR 13 30 RBI 38 54/27 K/BB 44/22 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings