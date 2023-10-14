Florida State vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Orange will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Syracuse matchup.
Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Florida State vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-1000
|+640
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida State vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Florida State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Seminoles have been favored by 17.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Syracuse has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
Florida State & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the ACC
|-155
|Bet $155 to win $100
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
