Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 7 college football schedule, including a Georgia Southern Eagles squaring off against the James Madison Dukes that is a must-watch for football fans in Georgia.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-32.5)
Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.