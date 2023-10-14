The James Madison Dukes (5-0) host a Sun Belt battle against the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison is putting up 33.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 39th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 50th, allowing 22.6 points per game. In terms of points scored Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS (35 points per game), and it is 36th on the other side of the ball (20.2 points allowed per contest).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Georgia Southern James Madison 471.6 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (97th) 360.4 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (28th) 134.6 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.4 (61st) 337 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.6 (66th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin leads Georgia Southern with 1,611 yards on 166-of-238 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

OJ Arnold has run for 269 yards on 36 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Jalen White has rushed for 261 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 414 receiving yards (82.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 catches on 55 targets with three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put up a 371-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 36 passes on 49 targets.

Dalen Cobb has racked up 221 reciving yards (44.2 ypg) this season.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,173 yards (234.6 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 108 rushing yards on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 365 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Ty Son Lawton has piled up 209 yards on 43 carries, scoring three times.

Reggie Brown's team-leading 373 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 19 passes for 280 yards (56 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Zach Horton has been the target of 11 passes and racked up six catches for 143 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Georgia Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.