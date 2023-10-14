According to our computer projections, the Georgia State Panthers will take down the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams match up at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-1.5) Over (53.5) Georgia State 30, Marshall 26

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia State vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Against the spread, the Panthers are 3-1-0 this season.

Georgia State is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

One Panthers game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 53.5 points, 1.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Georgia State contests.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Thundering Herd have a 51.2% chance to win.

The Thundering Herd are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Thundering Herd's four games with a set total.

Marshall games this season have averaged an over/under of 44.8 points, 8.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 31 23.8 28 25.7 35.5 21 Marshall 31.6 26 28.7 23 36 30.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.