The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

Georgia has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking eighth-best in total offense (503 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (269.8 yards allowed per game). Vanderbilt has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 16th-worst with 34 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, regstering 28.9 points per contest (74th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Georgia Vanderbilt 503 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (36th) 269.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (130th) 152.5 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.6 (124th) 350.5 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.4 (37th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (126th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has racked up 1,891 yards (315.2 ypg) on 144-of-196 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 314 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has piled up 143 yards on 31 carries, scoring two times.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 37 catches for 544 yards (90.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 325 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rara Thomas has a total of 230 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has compiled 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith is his team's leading rusher with 59 carries for 246 yards, or 35.1 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Sedrick Alexander has run for 208 yards across 52 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has totaled 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 550 (78.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has caught 26 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (43.9 per game).

London Humphreys' 12 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 299 yards (42.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

