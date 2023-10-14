Best Bets & Odds for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game – Saturday, October 14
Big 12 foes will battle when the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Kansas vs. Oklahoma State?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas 30, Oklahoma State 24
- Kansas has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
- The Jayhawks have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter and won each of them.
- Oklahoma State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Cowboys have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 60.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kansas (-3)
- Against the spread, Kansas is 3-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Jayhawks have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Oklahoma State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Push
- Five of Kansas' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.
- There has been just one game featuring Oklahoma State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 54.5.
- Kansas averages 36 points per game against Oklahoma State's 23.4, amounting to 4.9 points over the matchup's point total of 54.5.
Splits Tables
Kansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.5
|59.5
|59.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.5
|35.8
|41
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
Oklahoma State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48
|51
|45
|Implied Total AVG
|27.3
|30.5
|24
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
