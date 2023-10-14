Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Fighting Irish. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-2.5) Over (60.5) Notre Dame 36, USC 28

Week 7 Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 59.2% chance to win.

The Fighting Irish have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Notre Dame has gone 4-2 against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have played seven games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

Notre Dame games this season have posted an average total of 52.4, which is 8.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

USC Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Trojans have a 45.5% chance to win.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Trojans' six games with a set total.

The average point total for USC this season is 7.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Fighting Irish vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 34.1 15.9 37 12.3 28.7 23.7 USC 51.8 27 55.3 23.3 45 34.5

