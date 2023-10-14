How to Watch the Predators vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
Turn on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Bruins and Predators hit the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Predators vs Bruins Additional Info
Predators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
- With 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), the Predators were 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the NHL.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Tyson Barrie
|85
|13
|42
|55
|48
|32
|-
|Thomas Novak
|51
|17
|26
|43
|15
|26
|44.5%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Cody Glass
|72
|14
|21
|35
|23
|35
|49.8%
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Their goal differential (+127) led the league.
- The 62 power-play goals the Bruins scored last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).
- The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
