The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) have a Big 12 matchup against the BYU Cougars (4-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is TCU vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: TCU 29, BYU 25

TCU 29, BYU 25 TCU is 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have gone 0-2 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (40%).

BYU has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Cougars have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Horned Frogs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+5)



BYU (+5) TCU has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

This season, the Horned Frogs have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

BYU has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Cougars have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) TCU and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points just once this season.

This season, every game BYU has played finished with a combined score over 52.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 52.5 is 9.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for TCU (31.3 points per game) and BYU (31 points per game).

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.9 59.2 58.5 Implied Total AVG 35.2 36.7 33 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 48.5 51.8 Implied Total AVG 28.3 25 30 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.