Best Bets & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game – Saturday, October 14
The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) will battle in a clash of SEC foes at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27
- Tennessee has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.
- The Volunteers have a 1-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Texas A&M lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Aggies have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.
- The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas A&M (+3)
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 4-2-0 this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 54.5 points three times this season.
- In the Texas A&M's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 54.5.
- The over/under for the matchup of 54.5 is 17.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (36.2 points per game) and Texas A&M (35.5 points per game).
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58
|58.5
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.8
|40
|31
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.7
|50
|52
|Implied Total AVG
|33.5
|36
|28.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
