Week 7 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 SoCon Results
Furman 27 Samford 21
- Pregame Favorite: Furman (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Furman Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Huff (19-for-28, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dominic Roberto (18 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Luke Shiflett (3 TAR, 3 REC, 71 YDS)
Samford Leaders
- Passing: Michael Hiers (36-for-48, 291 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Chandler Smith (2 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: R.J. Starkey (6 TAR, 6 REC, 51 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Samford
|Furman
|337
|Total Yards
|416
|291
|Passing Yards
|205
|46
|Rushing Yards
|211
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's SoCon Games
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
