Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (90-72) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on October 15.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • The Astros have won 62, or 53.9%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Houston has entered 82 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 44-38 in those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 58.3% chance to win.
  • Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
  • The Rangers have come away with 26 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Texas has a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).
  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 1 @ Diamondbacks W 8-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson
October 7 Twins W 6-4 Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober
October 8 Twins L 6-2 Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
October 10 @ Twins W 9-1 Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
October 11 @ Twins W 3-2 Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
October 15 Rangers - Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
October 16 Rangers - Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
October 18 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA
October 19 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 3 @ Rays W 4-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
October 4 @ Rays W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
October 7 @ Orioles W 3-2 Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Bradish
October 8 @ Orioles W 11-8 Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez
October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer
October 15 @ Astros - Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
October 16 @ Astros - Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
October 18 Astros - TBA vs TBA
October 19 Astros - TBA vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.