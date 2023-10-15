Best bets are available as the Washington Commanders (2-3) enter a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is Falcons vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Falcons winning by a considerably greater margin (16.5 points). Take the Falcons.

The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Atlanta has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Commanders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Washington has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Atlanta (-1)



Atlanta (-1) The Falcons have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Commanders have covered the spread two times in five games with a set spread.

Washington has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Atlanta and Washington combine to average 4.1 fewer points per game than the total of 42.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.7 more points per game (51.2) than this game's over/under of 42.5 points.

One of the Falcons' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Commanders games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 214.6 4 11.4 2

Terry McLaurin Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 52.2 1

