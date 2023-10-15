The Washington Commanders (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Falcons facing off against the Commanders, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Commanders vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have been winning one time, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, lost three times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding scoring in the second quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In five games this year, the Falcons have won the third quarter one time, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.6 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering four points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Falcons vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons have been knotted up one time (1-0 in those games) and have been behind four times (2-2).

The Commanders have led after the first half in two games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

In five games this year, the Falcons have lost the second half one time and outscored their opponent four times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second half.

The Commanders have won the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

Rep the Falcons or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.