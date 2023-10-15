Falcons vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Falcons will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
See player props for the Falcons' and Commanders' top contributors in this contest.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Drake London
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|203.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-120)
|Antonio Gibson
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Dyami Brown
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|233.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
