With the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jonnu Smith a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Smith has posted 21 catches for 246 yards, tops on his squad. He has been targeted 27 times, and averages 49.2 yards receiving per game.

Smith, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0

