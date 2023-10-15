Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 133.6 per game.

On 62 rushes, Allgeier has amassed 191 yards (38.2 ypg) with two rushing scores. Also, Allgeier has recorded six receptions for 32 yards (6.4 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Commanders

Allgeier vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Commanders in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Commanders this season.

Allgeier will square off against the NFL's 24th-ranked run defense this week. The Commanders concede 133.6 yards on the ground per contest.

The Commanders' defense ranks 14th in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has gone over his rushing yards total twice in five opportunities this season.

The Falcons, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.3% of the time while running 48.7%.

He has carried the ball in 62 of his team's 149 total rushing attempts this season (41.6%).

Allgeier scored multiple touchdowns on the ground once this season, but that was his only game with at least one rushing score.

He has two total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has 10 carries in the red zone (47.6% of his team's 21 red zone rushes).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 75 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

