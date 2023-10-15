Should you bet on Van Jefferson finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has collected 108 yards receiving on eight catches this season, averaging 27 yards per game.

Having played four games this year, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0

