When the UTEP Miners square off against the New Mexico State Aggies at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, October 18, our computer model predicts the Miners will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

New Mexico State vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTEP (+3.5) Toss Up (47.5) UTEP 24, New Mexico State 23

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

The Aggies have two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, New Mexico State has an ATS record of 1-1.

Two of the Aggies' five games have hit the over.

New Mexico State games average 51.1 total points per game this season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The Miners have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Miners is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Miners' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The average over/under in UTEP games this year is 2.9 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Aggies vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 30 23.1 37.3 23 20.3 23.3 UTEP 17.7 26.1 22 27.7 14.5 25

