Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Bibb County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kendrick High School at Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Griffin High School at Howard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Spalding High School at Westside High School - Macon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Sherwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Milledge Academy at First Presbyterian Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rutland High School at Academy for Classical Education
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Fellowship Christian Academy at Terrell Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dawson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
