Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Fayette County, Georgia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fayette County High School at Troup County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Clayton High School at Whitewater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
