Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Fulton County, Georgia this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marist School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Atlanta High School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mount Pisgah Christian School at Mount Vernon School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Towers High School at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Midtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clayton High School at Whitewater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Alpharetta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Milton, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Riverwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luella High School at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Rica High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefield Academy at St Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Jonesboro at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lambert High School at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TW Josey High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
