Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lincoln County, Georgia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lincoln County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lincoln County High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Greensboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lincoln County High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greensboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
