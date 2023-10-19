Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 3 on October 19, 2023
Corbin Carroll and Kyle Schwarber are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies meet at Chase Field on Thursday (starting at 5:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6) for his 23rd start of the season.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Suarez has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 27
|4.2
|9
|6
|6
|4
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 21
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 16
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ranger Suárez's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).
- He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line on the year.
- Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also swiped 30 bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 on the year.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .514 with seven doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.
- He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.