Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Rangers on October 19, 2023
The New York Rangers host the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Predators vs. Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs. Predators Prediction
|Rangers vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Ryan O'Reilly's one goal and two assists in four games for Nashville add up to three total points on the season.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Filip Forsberg has posted three total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has zero goals and three assists.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Lightning
|Oct. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Chris Kreider is one of New York's top contributors (five total points), having put up four goals and one assist.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Adam Fox has totaled four points (1.3 per game), scoring zero goals and adding four assists.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.