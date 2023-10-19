The Texas Rangers are at home for Game 4 of the ALCS versus the Houston Astros, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers won two of the first three games.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (10-6) for his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.15 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 34 games this season.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Heaney has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has finished 14 appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .437 (sixth in the league) with 222 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Astros in four games, and they have gone 14-for-70 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over 19 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

The Astros will send Urquidy (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 28-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.

Urquidy enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Urquidy is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.9 innings per start.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.