Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spalding County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Spalding County, Georgia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Spalding County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Griffin High School at Howard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Spalding High School at Westside High School - Macon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
