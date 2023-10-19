Root for your favorite local high school football team in Troup County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Fayette County High School at Troup County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

LaFayette Christian Academy at Praise Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian School at LaGrange High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Callaway High School at Eagle's Landing High School