How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 20
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The AFL schedule on Friday, which includes Richmond Tigers taking on Hawthorn Hawks in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match, is sure to please.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Richmond Tigers at Hawthorn Hawks
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Sydney Swans at Western Bulldogs
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
