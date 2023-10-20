Ben Shelton begins the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria after a strong showing at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, losing to Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals. Shelton's opening match is against Jannik Sinner (in the round of 32). Shelton's odds are +2500 to take home the trophy from Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Shelton at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton will open up at the Erste Bank Open by matching up with Sinner in the round of 32 on Tuesday, October 24 (at 7:00 AM ET).

Shelton currently has odds of +340 to win his next matchup versus Sinner. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Shelton Stats

Shelton won his most recent match, 7-5, 6-1 over Aslan Karatsev in the finals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on October 22, 2023.

The 21-year-old Shelton is 20-23 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament title.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has gone 16-13.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Shelton has played 29.3 games per match. He won 49.6% of them.

Shelton, in 29 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 29.2 games per match and won 50.7% of them.

Shelton, over the past year, has won 81.8% of his service games and 18.0% of his return games.

On hard courts, Shelton, over the past year, has been victorious in 83.6% of his service games and 18.9% of his return games.

