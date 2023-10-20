Hubert Hurkacz will meet Tallon Griekspoor next in the Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals. With +220 odds, Hurkacz is the current favorite to take home the trophy from St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Hurkacz at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 27 (at 8:00 AM ET), Hurkacz will meet Griekspoor, after getting past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-4 in the last round.

Hurkacz Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hurkacz defeated No. 27-ranked Struff, 6-1, 6-4.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Hurkacz has gone 40-20 and has won two titles.

Hurkacz has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 29-12.

In his 60 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Hurkacz has averaged 30.7 games.

On hard courts, Hurkacz has played 41 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 29.0 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

Hurkacz, over the past year, has won 85.5% of his service games and 19.0% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has been victorious in 20.5% of his return games and 85.7% of his service games.

