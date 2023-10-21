Ariya Jutanugarn will be at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at the par-72, 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards

Ariya Jutanugarn Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Jutanugarn has shot below par on 13 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Jutanugarn has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Jutanugarn has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top five in two.

In her past five appearances, Jutanugarn finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average three times.

Jutanugarn has top-five finishes in each of her past two tournaments, and has a three-event streak of top-10 finishes as well.

Jutanugarn has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 24 -5 283 0 17 3 5 $867,639

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Jutanugarn last competed at this event in 2022 and finished seventh.

This course is set up to play at 6,680 yards, 335 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Seowon Valley Country Club checks in at 6,680 yards, 93 yards longer than the average course Jutanugarn has played in the past year (6,587 yards).

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was strong enough to place her in the 91st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Jutanugarn was better than 41% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Jutanugarn carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Jutanugarn carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Jutanugarn's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average of 6.5.

At that last outing, Jutanugarn carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Jutanugarn ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Jutanugarn had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

