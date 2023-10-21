The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) and No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will battle in a clash of ACC foes at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Duke?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 27, Duke 23

Florida State 27, Duke 23 Florida State has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Seminoles have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Duke has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Blue Devils have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +450 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+14.5)



Duke (+14.5) In six Florida State games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in four chances).

Duke has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Florida State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points five times this season.

This season, Duke has played just one game with a combined score higher than 48.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 73.4 points per game, 24.9 points more than the total of 48.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 54 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35.2 36.3 33 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.3 44.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 29.5 34 ATS Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.