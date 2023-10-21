The Week 8 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns that should be of interest to fans in Georgia.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Boston College Eagles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

TV Channel: ACCN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Tech (-5.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-17)

Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Five Star Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cajun Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana (-3.5)

