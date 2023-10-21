Oddsmakers heavily favor the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia Southern is favored by 17 points. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Offensively, Georgia Southern ranks 49th in the FBS with 31.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 57th in points allowed (364.3 points allowed per contest). This season has been tough for UL Monroe on both offense and defense, as it is compiling just 18.5 points per game (ninth-worst) and surrendering 31.8 points per game (22nd-worst).

Georgia Southern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -17 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Eagles' offense play poorly, ranking -16-worst in the FBS in total yards (445.3 total yards per game). They rank 49th on the other side of the ball (348.7 total yards allowed per game).

The Eagles rank 87th in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and 102nd in scoring defense (24 points per game surrendered) over their last three contests.

While Georgia Southern's pass defense ranks -36-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three games (239.3), it ranks 18th-best offensively (329.7 passing yards per game) during that time frame.

In terms of rushing offense, the Eagles rank -57-worst with 115.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 61st by giving up 109.3 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Eagles have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

Georgia Southern's past three games have not hit the over.

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In Georgia Southern's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Georgia Southern has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Georgia Southern has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -800 or shorter.

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 1,882 yards (313.7 ypg) on 197-of-290 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 311 rushing yards on 55 carries with three touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has collected 298 yards on 45 carries, scoring three times.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 492 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 69 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 40 passes while averaging 65.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Anthony Queeley has a total of 222 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Isaac Walker has two sacks to lead the team, and also has six tackles.

Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern's top tackler, has 22 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Jalen Denton has a team-leading one interception to go along with five tackles and one pass defended.

