The Oregon Ducks should win their game versus the Washington State Cougars at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+20.5) Under (61.5) Oregon 38, Washington State 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oregon vs. Washington State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 92.3% in this matchup.

The Ducks are 4-0-1 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 20.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has an ATS record of 3-0.

The Ducks have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 61.5 points, 5.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Oregon contests.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 11.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Two of the Cougars' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the Washington State this season is 3.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 48.5 15.8 59.3 7.7 37.7 24 Washington State 34.3 28.5 34.8 30.5 33.5 24.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.