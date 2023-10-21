Looking at the schools in the OVC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 8 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. UT Martin

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

5-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 28-27 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 35-28 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 35-28 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tennessee State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

4-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Lincoln (CA)

Lincoln (CA) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lindenwood

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 24-10 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

6. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-4 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 28-7 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

