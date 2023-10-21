Our projection model predicts the Montana State Bobcats will take down the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hornet Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Sacramento State vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana State (-11.7) 57.2 Montana State 34, Sacramento State 23

Week 8 Predictions

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets have won once against the spread this year.

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice in two opportunities this year.

The Bobcats' two games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Hornets vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacramento State 30.2 22.0 32.5 18.0 29.0 24.0 Montana State 45.5 16.8 54.3 20.3 28.0 10.0

